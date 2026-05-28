Kyiv to resume competition for filling vacant positions of heads of educational institutions – Kyiv City Council

The Kyiv City Council supported the resumption of competitive selection for vacant positions of heads of municipal preschool and general secondary education institutions of the capital.

The corresponding decision was made by deputies today, May 28, during a plenary session, the press service of the Kyiv City Council reports.

"We are resuming competitions to give professional and motivated people the opportunity to join the management of the capital's educational institutions. This applies to talented specialists, including veterans who are returning to peaceful life and possess managerial competencies, experience, ambitions, and their own vision for the development of a school or kindergarten. It is competitive selection that makes it possible to choose leaders transparently, based on professional qualities, and to attract people ready to take responsibility for the development of Kyiv's educational environment," Valentyn Mondryivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyiv City Council deputy, who became one of the initiators of the project, said.

He indicated that there are currently 13 vacant positions for school directors in the capital. The resumption of competitive selection will allow attracting professional people with a strategic vision for the development of the educational sector to the management of educational institutions. This is also an important step toward ensuring transparency and quality of management in the capital's education system.

Mondryivskyi added that heads of general secondary education institutions will be appointed based on the results of the competition and for terms specified by the Law of Ukraine "On Full General Secondary Education." At the same time, Valentyn Mondryivskyi emphasized that this applies exclusively to vacant positions, and heads of educational institutions who have valid contracts continue to work in accordance with the terms of the concluded labor agreements.

The document also provides that heads of municipal preschool education institutions, which belong to the management sphere of district state administrations in the city of Kyiv, will be appointed by the heads of district state administrations based on the results of the competition under the terms of a fixed-term labor contract.

Currently, 494 educators of the capital are in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 38 have died, and another 14 are considered missing.

As reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak believes that it is necessary to return the mandatory conduct of competitions for heads of general secondary education institutions.

Education Ombudsman of Ukraine Nadiia Leshchyk calls on founders to hold competitions for the positions of heads of general secondary education institutions where the security situation allows.

In December 2025, the education ombudsman insisted on the need to restore the mandatory conduct of open competitions for positions of heads of educational institutions. She also stated that she sees corruption risks in appointing heads of educational institutions without competitive selection during the period of martial law.