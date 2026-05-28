Putin purposefully attacks American enterprises in Ukraine – Senator Blumenthal

Russia is purposefully and intentionally attacking American enterprises in Ukraine, US Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party) has said.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday evening.

"Putin is bombing American businesses. Make no mistake, he is attacking American assets here in Ukraine, purposefully and intentionally. More than half of the enterprises in Ukraine have been attacked and bombed. And Americans should be outraged by this fact," the senator said.

He assured that the United States Congress supports Ukraine, and "more importantly, the American people support Ukraine".

Blumenthal emphasized that Ukraine is "actually making progress on the path to victory," and he will return to the United States with a list of requests, such as long-range strike capabilities, artillery, HIMARS, ATACMS, and F-16s.

"And I will advocate for this," the senator said.