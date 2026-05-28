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20:00 28.05.2026

I am personally in Kyiv - US Chargé d'Affaires

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I am personally in Kyiv - US Chargé d'Affaires

US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Julie Davis has emphasized that she is in Kyiv.

"I am currently here in Kyiv in person. I am extremely glad that Senator Blumenthal and House Representative Himes are present with us today. Over the past few days, they have carried out extremely active and intensive work," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The diplomat added that the congressmen will continue their visit by attending the Black Sea Security Forum.

As reported, media on Thursday circulated the words of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who told journalists upon arrival at an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Limassol, Cyprus: "We heard from Ukraine… that all embassies remain in place, with one exception… All Europeans remain, America has left".

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhiy Tykhyi denied the information that the US Embassy had allegedly left Kyiv due to threats by Russia to continue strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Tags: #diplomat #usa

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