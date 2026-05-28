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19:50 28.05.2026

I hope America will react positively to this request - Senator Blumenthal on Zelenskyy's request

1 min read
I hope America will react positively to this request - Senator Blumenthal on Zelenskyy's request
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed hope that the US will react positively to the letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding urgent defense needs.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday evening, the senator emphasized that Ukraine needs air defense systems, PAC-3 missiles, and other interceptors.

"And we will fight and work on this. I cannot speak on behalf of the administration. We are members of Congress. But I hope and expect that America will react positively to this request. We have done this in the past, and we must do it again in the future, because this is truly about saving lives," he said.

After visiting a bombed-out shopping mall and a destroyed residential building in Kyiv, Blumenthal emphasized that "it is obvious that Putin is targeting women, children, and other civilians."

The senator emphasized that Putin "showed no mercy in his brutality."

"I believe that Americans, including Congress and the administration, must support these efforts in every way. And, let me note, the letter is written very eloquently and well; it expresses a request and gratitude to Americans for what we have done," he said.

Tags: #senator #visit #usa

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