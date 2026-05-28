Interfax-Ukraine
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19:42 28.05.2026

Emergency work completed at shopping mall at Lukyanivska – SES

2 min read
Emergency work completed at shopping mall at Lukyanivska – SES
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_kyiv

In the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, emergency works in the building of a shopping mall damaged as a result of shelling have been completed; structures over an area of 2,900 square meters were dismantled, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"In the Shevchenkivsky district, emergency works in the building of the shopping mall damaged as a result of shelling have been completed. For three days, rescuers were clearing the facade of the shopping mall building, in particular dismantling damaged cladding elements and windows," the SES said on Telegram on Thursday.

In total, structures over an area of 2,900 square meters were cleared and dismantled. Fifteen rescuers and four units of special equipment of the Main Directorate were involved in the works.

This refers to the shopping mall near the Lukyanivska metro station.

On the night of May 24, Ukraine suffered a massive attack by Russia. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 600 UAVs of various types and 90 air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, with the main direction of the strike being Kyiv.

In Kyiv, three people were killed due to the attack by Russia. According to the latest data, 91 people were injured. Damage was recorded at 49 locations in the Shevchenkivsky, Darnytsky, Desniansky, Obolonsky, and Holosiivsky districts.

Tags: #kyiv #mall #lukyanivka

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