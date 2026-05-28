Defense Minister of Ukraine discusses PURL, air defense, and technological cooperation with US Congressmen

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Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov met with US Congressmen Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes, who arrived in Kyiv, to discuss strategic priorities for defense support for Ukraine, including the PURL mechanism, air defense, and technological cooperation with the US.

"Held a meeting with US Congress representatives Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes. We discussed strategic priorities for Ukraine's defense support. The focus is on protecting the skies, strengthening the front, and technological cooperation," Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, ballistics remains one of the greatest challenges for protecting the Ukrainian sky. "That is why it is critically important to continue the supply of PAC-2 GEM-T and PAC-3 missiles, as well as to develop the PURL mechanism. Today, through the PURL initiative, Ukraine receives more than 90% of all anti-ballistic capabilities," he said.

Fedorov presented the guests with the results Ukraine has achieved on the battlefield.

"We are strengthening sky protection, continuing to destroy Russia on the front, and launching strikes against Russian logistics and economy. In the air, we are increasing interception rates, scaling up 'small' air defense, interceptor drones, and adapting solutions to new types of Russian missiles and their deployment tactics. On the ground, we are seizing the initiative, destroying Russian logistics, and scaling middle strike and technological solutions to deter Russia," he said.

Fedorov also said that in the "economic domain, the Ukrainian military continues deep strikes against objects that provide Russia with the ability to wage and finance the war."

"We also focused on the development of win-win cooperation with the US," Fedorov said. According to him, Ukraine is already testing partners' technologies in the real conditions of modern warfare and helping to quickly identify solutions that truly work on the battlefield. "In parallel, we are training AI models on unique combat data—this opens up a new level of cooperation and scaling of effective defense tech solutions," the Minister said.

"Following the President's instructions, we are systematically destroying Russia in all domains of war: in the air, on the ground, and in the economy. Our goal is for every decision made by partners to provide the maximum result exactly where it is needed most. I thank the US for supporting Ukraine. We continue defense and technological cooperation to strengthen the Defense Forces and end the war in a strong position," Fedorov said.