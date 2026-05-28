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19:21 28.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine promotes creation of own ballistics despite competition from certain states

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine promotes creation of own ballistics despite competition from certain states
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that he is promoting the idea of creating Ukrainian ballistics and an anti-ballistic system, despite resistance from certain states due to competition.

"I am constantly pushing the idea of Ukrainian ballistics and Ukrainian anti-ballistics. It is not only Russia that does not want Ukrainian ballistics. Russia—for obvious reasons, but not only Russia, also—for obvious reasons. The reasons are in business, in competition," Zelenskyy says during a telethon broadcast on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine is also promoting the creation of a European anti-ballistic system, and relevant agreements have already been reached with Sweden.

"Today we agreed with Sweden that we will definitely do this. This is the first of the major partners we need for anti-ballistics," he notes.

Zelenskyy adds that several more partners are needed for the implementation of this project, and he expresses hope that during the summer Ukraine will manage to "push through this idea" and move to practical work on countering ballistics.

"I believe that during the summer, in various meeting formats, we will push and press this idea. And we will start working on overcoming this ballistic challenge, which is very difficult," the president says.

Tags: #zelenskyy #production #ballistics

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