Interfax-Ukraine
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19:11 28.05.2026

URCS joins organization of international conference on biological, chemical threats during war

2 min read
URCS joins organization of international conference on biological, chemical threats during war

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has become a co-organizer of the II International Scientific and Practical Conference "Biological, Chemical and Environmental Threats in War Conditions," which took place at the Lviv State University of Life Safety.

"Representatives of the Department of Civil Protection and Civil-Military Cooperation of the Ukrainian Red Cross joined the scientific part of the conference, where, together with experts and specialists, they discussed response to biological and chemical threats, medical and biological safety, environmental consequences of war, functioning of civil protection systems, as well as modern approaches to the coordination of emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Additionally, representatives of the Lviv regional organization of the URCS took part in demonstration exercises on liquidating the consequences of a medical-biological emergency, during which they practiced algorithms for interaction and response in conditions as close to real as possible.

As noted by the URCS, in the conditions of full-scale war, Ukraine daily faces not only military but also complex humanitarian and security challenges—from damage to critical infrastructure and environmental consequences of shelling to chemical, biological, and radiological risks. Therefore, strengthening the civil protection system, interagency cooperation, and the readiness of response services are critically important for protecting the population and effective response.

The event was held with the support of the German Red Cross.

Tags: #urcs

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