Senator Blumenthal says Russia will not intimidate US diplomats

US Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal saw firsthand the consequences of the recent massive Russian attack on Kyiv and expressed support for the Ukrainian people.

"Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov says American diplomats should leave Ukraine—to avoid their blood thirsty bombs. In Ukraine now, I’m seeing firsthand brave American diplomats who refuse to be cowed by Russian bullying," he wrote on the social network X on Thursday.

According to the senator, he told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday that "we will make sure they are safe."

Blumenthal assured that America stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

In a video message recorded in Kyiv’s Lukyanivka, which recently suffered significant damage from a Russian attack, the senator said that he is in Ukraine for the tenth time.

"As I told Zelenskyy, we’ll make sure they’re secure—our priority—but more determined than ever. America is standing with Ukraine," he said.