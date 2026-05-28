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17:54 28.05.2026

UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk urges Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations

2 min read
UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk urges Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations
Photo: ©Anthony Headley OHCHR

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned of the danger of further escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine amid Russia’s latest threats to intensify attacks. He called on both sides to return to the negotiating table, the UN press service reports.

"I urge restraint. Resume negotiations and end the suffering," he said.

He emphasized that the dangerous escalation of hostilities has led to significant civilian casualties.

In the first four months of 2026, the number of killed and injured civilians in Ukraine was 21% higher than in the same period of 2025 (815 killed; 4,174 injured in 2026 compared to 682 killed; 3,453 injured in 2025). The vast majority of casualties occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine.

"International humanitarian law requires parties to the conflict to take all possible precautions to avoid harm to the civilian population—these are not just suggestions or recommendations, but binding obligations that entail legal responsibility for those who violate them," Türk emphasized.

He also mentioned the strike on an educational complex in occupied Starobilsk, where, according to Russia, 21 civilians were killed and 44 were injured.

"I deeply condemn recent instances of civilian deaths and injuries. I call on the Russian and Ukrainian authorities to conduct prompt, independent and effective investigations and to hold those responsible to account. They must make every effort to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," Türk said.

He also condemned the attacks by Russia on humanitarian personnel and warehouses that have occurred in recent weeks.

Tags: #türk #commissioner

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