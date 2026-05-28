EU approves another EUR 2.8 bln for Kyiv under Ukraine Facility

The EU Council has approved the seventh payment to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility in the amount of nearly EUR 2.8 billion.

The press service of the EU Council reported this on Wednesday.

The report said that Ukraine will receive a payment of nearly EUR 2.8 billion following the Council’s decision on the seventh regular tranche of support under the Ukraine Facility. This amount reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of eleven out of the twenty steps required for the seventh tranche. It also reflects Ukraine’s completion of several previously unfulfilled steps, including one required for the fifth tranche and two required for the sixth tranche.

The EU Council said that Ukraine also completed several steps earlier than required by the Ukraine Plan. Specifically, it has already completed two steps for the eighth tranche and two steps for the ninth tranche. The report said that according to a new methodology adopted by the Commission, Ukraine will receive compensation for such early implementation for the first time.

The EU Council said that payments under the Ukraine Facility are linked to the Ukraine Plan, which outlines Ukraine’s strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization, as well as a schedule for implementing reforms consistent with the country’s goals for EU accession in the coming years.

The current seventh tranche follows the previous sixth tranche of approximately EUR 2.3 billion, which was carried out in December 2025.