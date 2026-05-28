American Chamber of Commerce president, US Chargé d’Affaires a.i attend meeting of G7 ambassadors with business association representatives in Kyiv

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder said that he remains in Kyiv and, together with US Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Julie Davis, attended a meeting of G7 ambassadors with representatives of business associations at the French Embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

"We are all here," he said on X on Thursday.

Hunder said that everyone is in Kyiv and it was a pleasure to attend the meeting of G7 ambassadors with business association representatives at the French Embassy in central Kyiv this morning together with Davis.

As reported, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that following the shelling of Kyiv on the night of May 24, the Russian army is allegedly beginning "consistent systemic strikes" on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kyiv and "decision-making centers." The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged foreigners, including employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations, to "leave Kyiv as soon as possible."

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed confidence that Russia’s rhetoric regarding new strikes would not frighten Western diplomats in Kyiv.

EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová called the Russian statement urging foreign diplomats and citizens to leave Kyiv a "masterpiece of hypocrisy." Mathernová said that with such statements, Russia is trying to sow panic and fear, but this tactic will not work. She said the EU is not going anywhere and remains in Kyiv with Ukraine. She added that threats against diplomats and international organizations are not a sign of strength, but a sign of despair.