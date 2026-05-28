Interfax-Ukraine
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16:53 28.05.2026

Embassy of India recommends its citizens in Ukraine remain vigilant, follow safety protocols in coming days

2 min read
Embassy of India recommends its citizens in Ukraine remain vigilant, follow safety protocols in coming days

The Embassy of India recommends that its citizens in Ukraine remain vigilant and strictly follow safety protocols in the coming days given the developing situation.

Given the developing situation in the coming days, Indian citizens are advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety protocols issued by local authorities, according to a message published on the diplomatic mission’s website.

The recommendation is dated May 26, 2026.

As reported, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, officially informed the American side that the Russian army is proceeding with systemic strikes on targets in Kyiv allegedly used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it intended to consistently deliver systemic strikes against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, particularly in Kyiv. The statement also mentions possible strikes on decision-making centers and command posts. Separately, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned foreign citizens and diplomatic missions of the need to leave Kyiv and urged residents of the capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Russia’s threats of new strikes on Kyiv are aimed at intimidating Western diplomats, but Ukraine does not expect this blackmail to work.

Tags: #india #recommend #embassy

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