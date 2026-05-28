EU cannot be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow because it protects European and Ukrainian interests - Kallas

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High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas said that the European Union cannot act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations because it defends the interests of Europe and Ukraine.

She said this on Wednesday at a press conference following an informal meeting of foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Limassol, Cyprus, in response to questions about the EU potentially serving as a mediator.

Kallas said that Ukraine’s requests regarding future EU involvement in negotiations are actually about having the EU act as a weight on their side of the scale. She said that while all concessions so far have come from the Ukrainian side, concessions must also come from the Russian side. She said the EU must help Ukraine in these negotiations but cannot be a mediator because it protects European and Ukrainian interests, noting that Ukraine is part of Europe. Whether regarding a ceasefire or any other issue, she said the EU cannot be neutral because it has clearly been on Ukraine’s side.

When asked by journalists for more details on ideas proposed by ministers during the discussion, the High Representative said these included the issue of Ukrainian civilians detained in occupied territories, the return of Ukrainian children, and the presence of Russian troops in Moldova and Georgia.

She also said that EU efforts must complement those of the United States, a point she said was clearly expressed by the ministers. She said the EU is not acting instead of the United States but is looking at issues they have not addressed in these negotiations.

At the same time, she said that future negotiations depend only on Ukraine and Russia. She said there are many issues that only they can resolve. While other countries might engage in shuttle diplomacy, she said they are the ones who must ultimately sit at the negotiating table to address these specific issues.

Kallas said that the discussion among foreign ministers concerned the substance of how to move forward. She said there was a broad consensus that European institutions and treaties provide the framework for deciding how to proceed.