Interfax-Ukraine
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15:47 28.05.2026

EU for first time voices preliminary requirements for Russia regarding peace for Ukraine

3 min read
EU for first time voices preliminary requirements for Russia regarding peace for Ukraine
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High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas has for the first time voiced a preliminary list of requirements for Russia in the event of possible future peace negotiations for Ukraine.

She released the corresponding list on Wednesday at a press conference following an informal meeting of foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Limassol (Lemesos) of the EU-presiding Cyprus.

Kallas said the ministers held thorough discussions regarding their own fundamental European security interests and the specific concessions Europe must demand from Moscow. She said that Europe would never act as a neutral mediator between Russia and Ukraine, as it is firmly on Ukraine’s side and is acting to protect its own security.

Kallas said she had presented a discussion document to EU member states in February. She said an unconditional ceasefire is considered a prerequisite for any peace talks—a point reaffirmed by the ministers. Other key requirements include an end to Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, election interference, and airspace violations. She also said any military restrictions placed on Ukraine while Russia continues to rearm would threaten European security; therefore, any limits must apply to both sides. Furthermore, she said there can be no legal recognition of occupied territories and that accountability for Russia is essential.

The High Representative said Russia must cooperate with international investigations and provide compensation for the destruction it has caused. She said any peace agreement must fully recognize the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, including its right to choose its own alliances. Kallas also said it is in Europe’s interest for Russian troops to be withdrawn from other countries like Georgia and Moldova.

She said that ministers proposed additional ideas to be included in the document and said Europe has justified requirements for a lasting peace.

Additionally, the ministers discussed methods to increase global pressure on Russia. Kallas said too many countries continue to do business with Moscow while enjoying access to European markets and investment. She said Europe should more effectively use its trade and investment levers to influence these partners. New sanctions are also being prepared to pressure Russia into moving from a pretense of negotiation to actual participation at the table. Kallas said there was a strong sense of unity among the ministers in defending European interests and supporting Ukraine.

The High Representative said the dynamics of the war are shifting in Ukraine’s favor, with Russia lagging militarily, economically, and diplomatically. However, she said recent strikes on Kyiv demonstrate that Russia still lacks a real interest in peace. She also said Moscow’s direct threats against foreign diplomats in Kyiv are a public declaration of a war crime.

Tags: #requirements #russia #eu

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