Interfax-Ukraine
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15:34 28.05.2026

Sweden to transfer 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft to Ukraine in early 2027, another 22 new E models by 2030

2 min read
Sweden to transfer 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft to Ukraine in early 2027, another 22 new E models by 2030

Sweden has signed an agreement with Ukraine for the supply of 150 Gripen aircraft, of which 16 C/D modification aircraft will arrive in Ukraine early next year, and 22 Model E aircraft by 2030, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement on the supply of 150 Gripen aircraft from the Swedish defense company Saab. This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Swedish defense industry to expand our family of JAS-39 Gripen fighter users. The first 16 C/D modification aircraft will appear in Ukraine as early as 2027, and by 2030, another 22 of the latest E modification models," the Swedish Prime Minister emphasized at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also noted that "we very much want to learn from Ukraine how to defend in drone warfare. And aircraft are only part of a broader defense issue."

As reported, on October 22, 2025, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent, which opened the possibility of concluding a firm contract for the supply of Swedish fighters to Ukraine. At that time, Ukraine sought to buy between 100 and 150 of the newest JAS-39 Gripen E.

Gripen is a family of modern multi-role fighters developed by the Swedish company Saab. According to the manufacturer, they are characterized by lightness and maneuverability.

Sweden has already provided Ukraine with EUR 10 billion in military support and EUR 2 billion in civilian support.

Tags: #sweden #gripen

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