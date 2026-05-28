Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares for NB8 summit in June

Ukraine is preparing for a summit in the NB8 format to be held in June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We need our own European anti-ballistics in sufficient quantity and with sufficient power. We will work on this, particularly within the NB8 format. This is one of our most effective formats, uniting Ukraine, the Nordic states, and the Baltic states. We are preparing for the NB8 summit in June," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Sweden on Thursday.

He and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed the details of cooperation between the two countries.

"We discussed the details of our cooperation in all other areas. I provided an update on the situation in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight) is a regional cooperation format uniting Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The NB8 summit is expected to take place in Tallinn in June, as Estonia holds the chairmanship of this regional association in 2026.