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15:24 28.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive first Gripens in Dec-Jan

1 min read

Ukraine will receive its first Gripen fighter jets in December 2026 or January 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I think that in December-January we will receive the first Gripens with our Ukrainian pilots," he said at a press conference in Sweden on Thursday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to receive the first Gripen fighters with a corresponding weapons kit over the next 10 months, which, in particular, will help protect against Russia’s guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Tags: #gripen

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