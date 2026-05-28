Zelenskyy: We ask American partners to help us with anti-ballistics or grant license for their production

Ukraine needs Patriot missiles to shoot down ballistics, and only the USA produces them; therefore, the Ukrainian side asks American partners to help us with anti-ballistics or grant a license for their production, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, commenting on his letter to US President Donald Trump.

"As for anti-ballistics—so far, as you know, except for Patriot, we have no other tools. We also have agreements with France regarding SAMP-T, but that is our future. Today we are talking about Patriot; only America produces them. We also have agreements with Germany. But we need to live now," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.