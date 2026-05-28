Zelenskyy: Ukraine to buy all 150 Swedish Gripen fighters

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine will buy all 150 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden and expects to fund this through a €90 billion loan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Of course we will buy all 150 fighters, God willing we have enough funding for this. We are counting, as I already said, on these 90 billion. We will do this step by step," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The president reported that Sweden has allocated a package worth $2.7 billion, of which $400 million will be spent on the production of UAVs.

As reported, on October 22, 2025, during the visit of the President of Ukraine to Sweden, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson began work on Ukraine obtaining Gripen aircraft. On October 23, Zelenskyy stated that Swedish Gripen E fighters are capable of significantly strengthening Ukraine’s combat aviation. The country is counting on 150 such aircraft.