Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 28.05.2026

Russia stalls prisoner exchanges despite reached agreements – ombudsman

1 min read
Russia stalls prisoner exchanges despite reached agreements – ombudsman

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets states that despite reached agreements on large-scale exchanges, their implementation is being stalled by the Russian side through delays and manipulations.

"Ukraine, for its part, completes all necessary steps in advance and is ready for the rapid conduct of exchanges. Against this background, the question arises regarding the effectiveness of international institutions, which still do not provide real protection for Ukrainians in captivity," Lubinets said on Telegram.

According to him, there are clear priorities in the exchange process: "first and foremost — the return of the seriously wounded and seriously ill; the second priority — those who have been in captivity the longest should return the fastest."

"We constantly insist on a humanitarian and logical sequence in forming lists. At the same time, Russia acts according to a different logic — applying selectivity, constantly playing on emotions and turning the exchange process into a tool of pressure and manipulation," Lubinets emphasizes.

Tags: #lubinets #prisoner_exchange

MORE ABOUT

15:15 27.05.2026
Education system not ready for implementation of senior specialized school reform - Lubinets

Education system not ready for implementation of senior specialized school reform - Lubinets

12:25 19.05.2026
New Human Rights Protection Centre opens in Lviv, expanding nationwide access to essential rights and services

New Human Rights Protection Centre opens in Lviv, expanding nationwide access to essential rights and services

13:01 13.05.2026
Lubinets proposes creating working group to change mobilization system

Lubinets proposes creating working group to change mobilization system

12:49 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy: USA continues diplomacy, acts as mediator in prisoner exchange

Zelenskyy: USA continues diplomacy, acts as mediator in prisoner exchange

14:46 23.04.2026
Zelenskyy says another prisoner exchange expected

Zelenskyy says another prisoner exchange expected

18:39 13.04.2026
Lubinets: Wartime gaps found in right to biological parenthood

Lubinets: Wartime gaps found in right to biological parenthood

17:00 20.01.2026
Rights of Kuznetsov, suspected of undermining Nord Stream pipeline, violated in Germany – Ombudsman

Rights of Kuznetsov, suspected of undermining Nord Stream pipeline, violated in Germany – Ombudsman

11:47 17.01.2026
Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

18:09 16.12.2025
Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

16:39 08.12.2025
Ombudsman: Russian intelligence services want to destabilize situation inside Ukraine with ‘peaceful protests’

Ombudsman: Russian intelligence services want to destabilize situation inside Ukraine with ‘peaceful protests’

HOT NEWS

EU approves another EUR 2.8 bln for Kyiv under Ukraine Facility

EU cannot be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow because it protects European and Ukrainian interests - Kallas

EU for first time voices preliminary requirements for Russia regarding peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We ask American partners to help us with anti-ballistics or grant license for their production

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to receive first Gripen squadron in 10 months

LATEST

Emergency work completed at shopping mall at Lukyanivska – SES

Defense Minister of Ukraine discusses PURL, air defense, and technological cooperation with US Congressmen

Zelenskyy creates commission for competitive selection of NSSMC members

Zelenskyy: Ukraine promotes creation of own ballistics despite competition from certain states

URCS joins organization of international conference on biological, chemical threats during war

BES employees exposed for bribery, detective and analyst detained - Kravchenko

Senator Blumenthal says Russia will not intimidate US diplomats

NB8 countries provide over $2 bln for PURL

UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk urges Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations

EU approves another EUR 2.8 bln for Kyiv under Ukraine Facility

AD
AD