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13:43 28.05.2026

Poroshenko criticizes government draft amendments to 2026 State Budget

2 min read
Poroshenko criticizes government draft amendments to 2026 State Budget
Photo: Eurosolidarity

 

People's Deputy of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has criticized the government's draft amendments to the 2026 State Budget of Ukraine, which withdraw UAH 40 billion from the Ministry of Defense to the Reserve Fund.

"It protects not the Ukrainian sky, but the down-to-earth interests of the authorities. It is beyond comprehension to withdraw forty billion from the Ministry of Defense budget that were directed toward the purchase of weapons, and most deputies could not believe this. But that does not prevent them now from trying to support this budget," Poroshenko said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

He emphasized that European Solidarity has registered alternative bill No. 15224-4, in which it proposes increasing financial support for military personnel on the front line and stopping spending on non-target expenditures.

"First in our project: hands off the forty billion for weapons. Second: Reserve Fund resources only and exclusively for overcoming catastrophes and Russia's strikes. Third: fulfill at least the promise of the president, who promised to increase financial support for the Armed Forces to UAH 250,000–400,000. Fourth: we are not against raises for the SBU and National Guard, but only for those at the front. Fifth: increase the share of PIT (Personal Income Tax) on the accounts of brigades," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #poroshenko #budget

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