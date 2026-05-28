We will discuss basic EU interests regarding Russia; issue of negotiator not timely - Kallas

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas says that foreign ministers will discuss the European Union’s basic interests regarding Russia. The issue of appointing an EU representative for potential future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently on the table.

She made these remarks on Wednesday upon arriving at the informal meeting of foreign ministers (Gymnich) held in Limassol (Lemesos) under the Cypriot Presidency of the EU.

"We will discuss also our core interests regarding Russia. In the peace negotiations, it is not much happening, right now, and we also see on the battlefield that Russia is on a back foot there. That is why it is really the place to discuss with the foreign ministers the core interests, the core requests that we also have for Russia. Because once we go to the table, then it should be also very clear what we are doing there, what is the substance that we want to discuss," Kallas said.

The High Representative noted that it is in the EU’s interest "for there to be a long-lasting, sustainable, and durable peace." "A durable peace, of course, has elements such as accountability that we need to discuss," she added.

At the same time, the issue of a special EU envoy for negotiations with Russia is not under consideration. " this is a trap that we should not walk into. I am the High Representative of European Union, and you can read my job description in the treaties. And of course, that is also representing Europe. But for that we need to be united, and that is a very, very important message. That we need to work together as, as Europe, not as individual members separately. Because individually we are all much, much weaker than we are all together," Kallas said.

According to the High Representative, the EU’s position is "not about being invited to the negotiating table." " Because if you think about what Russia is interested in, lifting up the sanctions for example, it is a European decision. So, in order to actually decide that, we also need to say that we have a very, very clear interest. Of course, all these topics that concern Ukraine, only Ukraine and Russia can negotiate and agree on. But there are many things that concern Europe," she noted.

Kallas recalled that back in February she presented a document listing the EU’s demands for Russia, starting with the fact that "Russia actually respects the international agreements it has committed to—the obligation not to attack its neighbors and to respect their sovereignty." " there are other things, for example, mirroring the concessions that have been asked from Ukraine regarding military limitation, for example, that this should be also mirrored then to Russia if it is in this agreement. And of course, there are also questions that are of wider concern. If you think about the Russian troops in countries like Georgia, Moldova, that is also in European security interest that these troops are not there, and they are not meddling with elections in different countries. So, of course it is a maximalist approach, but so is Russia’s approach so far representing maximalist claims," she said.