Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 28.05.2026

Rada rejects bill on decriminalization of pornography

2 min read

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected a bill regarding the decriminalization of pornography.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the first-reading amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning the improvement of certain provisions on criminal offenses against public order and morality (bill No. 12191) were supported by only 207 people’s deputies (a minimum of 226 "yes" votes is required to pass a decision). Proposals by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk to send the bill for a repeat first reading or return it to the subject of legislative initiative also failed to garner the necessary number of votes. Thus, the bill is considered rejected.

The draft law proposed amendments to Articles 301 and 301-1 of the Criminal Code. Specifically, the changes provided for the decriminalization of the import, storage, transportation, production, mailing, as well as the sale and distribution of works, images, or other items of a pornographic nature, film and video products, and computer programs of a pornographic nature by adults.

At the same time, the amendments increased criminal liability for the sale to young children or the distribution among them of works, images, or other items of a pornographic nature. In addition, the bill provided for increased criminal liability for compelling children and minors to participate in the creation of pornographic works and for the sale to minors or distribution among them of works, images, or other items of a pornographic nature.

Tags: #pornography #bill #decriminalization

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