Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:50 28.05.2026

Hrynkevych case reveals supply of body armor and helmets at inflated prices with UAH 150 mln loss to state - SBI

2 min read
Hrynkevych case reveals supply of body armor and helmets at inflated prices with UAH 150 mln loss to state - SBI

In the case of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman regarding the supply of low-quality clothing to the AFU, investigators have also established the fact of supplying body armor and helmets at inflated prices, causing losses to the state totaling UAH 150 million, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We report that SBI investigators are currently conducting an investigation in a separate criminal proceeding, during which the fact of the supply of body armor and helmets at inflated prices by the specified group of individuals was established," the SBI said in response to an inquiry from the agency regarding the Hrynkevych case.

The bureau emphasized that a conducted expert examination has established losses to the state budget totaling nearly UAH 150 million.

"A relevant procedural decision is expected in this criminal proceeding in the near future," the Bureau noted.

As reported, at the end of 2023, the SBI initiated criminal proceedings regarding schemes involving the procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Companies owned by Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders to supply the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth over UAH 1.5 billion.

The entrepreneur from Lviv oversaw the scheme, involving his son and other individuals. Companies under their control signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense in 2023 for the supply of military clothing.

On December 29, 2023, SBI employees detained the Lviv businessman for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI’s Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the criminal investigation.

On January 17, 2024, SBI employees served notices of suspicion to Hrynkevych and members of a criminal organization who caused losses to the state budget totaling one billion hryvnias.

The Ministry of Defense terminated all contracts concluded with the Lviv businessman.

In July 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into the supply of low-quality clothing to the military. These materials are currently being considered by the court.

The Hrynkevychs have remained in custody throughout this period, but the court has gradually reduced the bail amount as an alternative to detention. Specifically, over two years, the bail for Roman Hrynkevych was reduced from UAH 500 million to UAH 30 million.

Tags: #case #hrynkevych

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