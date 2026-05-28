Interfax-Ukraine
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12:55 28.05.2026

SBI investigates case against judge involved in hearing 'Hrynkevych case'

4 min read
SBI investigates case against judge involved in hearing 'Hrynkevych case'

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating possible ex-parte ties between a member of the judiciary and the defense of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman, who are accused of supplying low-quality clothing to the AFU, the SBI told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Within the framework of a separate criminal proceeding, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into a representative of the judicial branch involved in the hearing of cases regarding the specified criminal group," the SBI said in response to an inquiry from the agency regarding the Hrynkevych case.

The Bureau emphasized: "In the course of investigative actions, information was obtained about possible ex-parte ties between the defense side and the specified person, which arose during joint professional activity in one of the country’s regions, which may affect a prompt and objective trial."

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The agency noted that information in some media regarding the alleged avoidance of real punishment by the Hrynkevych family and the provision of improper benefits to SBI employees to delay the investigation of criminal proceedings is untrue.

The Bureau reminds that in December 2023, in order to avoid criminal liability, Hrynkevych attempted to provide one of the heads of the SBI with a bribe in the amount of $500,000.

"However, the State Bureau of Investigation immediately initiated criminal proceedings regarding this fact, and the suspect was detained under Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the transfer of the aforementioned funds. Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, the criminal proceeding was sent to court on July 5, 2024, for consideration on its merits. Currently, the trial is ongoing in the Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv," the SBI’s response stated.

In the context of the investigation into the case against the Hrynkevychs for supplying low-quality clothing for the military, the Bureau informed that a significant amount of evidence was collected during the pre-trial investigation, including a forensic expert opinion confirming material damage to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine totaling UAH 1.2 billion, which indisputably confirms the guilt of the specified individuals.

On January 15, 2025, the indictment in the criminal proceeding was sent to the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, after which, on April 4, 2025, the Kyiv Court of Appeal transferred the case to the Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv.

"While the case is in court, the hearing is being unreasonably delayed and the case is not being scheduled for consideration on its merits. Since the case was sent to court, the bail amount has been reduced from UAH 272 million to UAH 30 million, creating conditions for the defendants to be released from custody and potentially flee beyond Ukraine’s borders," the SBI emphasized.

As reported, at the end of 2023, the SBI initiated criminal proceedings regarding schemes involving the procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Companies owned by Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders to supply the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth over UAH 1.5 billion.

The entrepreneur from Lviv oversaw the scheme, involving his son and other individuals. Companies under their control signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense in 2023 for the supply of military clothing.

On December 29, 2023, SBI employees detained the Lviv businessman for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI’s Main Investigation Department.

On January 17, 2024, SBI employees served notices of suspicion to Hrynkevych and members of a criminal organization who caused losses to the state budget totaling one billion hryvnias. The Ministry of Defense terminated all contracts concluded with the Lviv businessman.

Tags: #sbi #hrynkevych

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