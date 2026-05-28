Zelenskyy in Sweden: preparing 'strong step' regarding Gripen fighters

Photo: saab.com

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Sweden for a working visit.

"Today I am on a working visit to Sweden. We are preparing a major defense package for Ukraine and a strong step regarding Gripen fighters, which will definitely make our combat aviation more effective," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the president, meetings are also planned with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and representatives of the Swedish defense industry will be present in the format of delegations.