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12:31 28.05.2026

Zelenskyy on ratification of EU loan agreement: One of the most important votes, demonstrating the constructiveness of our joint work

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Zelenskyy on ratification of EU loan agreement: One of the most important votes, demonstrating the constructiveness of our joint work
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the parliament for ratifying the EUR 90 billion EU loan agreement, adding that it is one of the most important votes, demonstrating the constructiveness of joint work and a readiness to hear one another.

"I am grateful to all the parliamentarians who so promptly ratified the agreement with the European Union on support totaling EUR 90 billion for Ukraine over two years. These funds will strengthen our resilience and help protect the lives of our people, restore what has been destroyed after Russian strikes, and defend our independence. This is one of the most important votes, demonstrating the constructiveness of our joint work and a readiness to hear one another. Unity in Ukraine is what always works for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He also thanked European partners for their readiness to stand with Ukraine and effectively assist in defense, diplomacy, and recovery.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the loan agreement for support to Ukraine with the European Union.

A total of 298 people’s deputies voted in favor of the corresponding bill (No. 0376) on Thursday.

The document makes it possible to attract financial assistance from the EU totaling up to 90 billion euros in 2026-2027. These funds will be allocated to cover the state budget deficit, ensure macroeconomic stability, and strengthen the defense-industrial potential.

Repayment of the principal loan amount will be carried out exclusively at the expense of reparations from Russia, while interest will be covered by the EU budget.

Tags: #eur_90_billion

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