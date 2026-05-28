Interfax-Ukraine
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11:56 28.05.2026

UN Security Council meeting on Russia's massive attack to be held on Thursday

2 min read
UN Security Council meeting on Russia's massive attack to be held on Thursday

A UN Security Council meeting to discuss the escalation of Russian air attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities will be held on Thursday, May 28, the permanent mission of Ukraine to the UN said.

"The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ on May 28 at 15:00 at the request of Ukraine and supported by Latvia, Denmark, France, Greece and the United Kingdom," the mission said on X.

The meeting will begin at 22:00 Kyiv time.

As reported, Ukraine initiated an emergency UN Security Council meeting and a joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and the OSCE Permanent Council following Russia’s massive attack on the night of May 24, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

As reported, Russia carried out its largest ever missile attack on Ukraine on the night of May 23-24, killing four civilians and wounding over 100. In Kyiv alone, two people were killed, 91 were wounded and around 300 facilities were damaged, half of them residential buildings. The enemy launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using attack UAVs and air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles. Russian forces were reported to have used Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missiles in particular.

Tags: #un_security_council

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