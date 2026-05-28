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11:35 28.05.2026

Ukraine Parliament ratifies EU EUR 90 bln Ukraine Support Loan agreement

1 min read
Ukraine Parliament ratifies EU EUR 90 bln Ukraine Support Loan agreement

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the Ukraine Support Loan agreement with the European Union.

A total of 298 lawmakers voted in favor of the relevant law (No. 0376) on Thursday.

The document enables Ukraine to attract financial assistance from the EU totaling up to EUR 90 billion in 2026-2027. The funds will be allocated to cover the state budget deficit, ensure macroeconomic stability, and strengthen defense-industrial capacity.

Repayment of the loan principal will be carried out exclusively through reparations from the Russian Federation, while interest payments will be covered by the EU budget.

Tags: #ratified_agreement #eur_90_billion

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