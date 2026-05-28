Air defense downs 138 of 147 Russian drones overnight, Kinzhal ballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs hit 7 locations

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 138 of 147 drones launched by Russian occupants against Ukraine on the night of Thursday, starting from 18:30 on Wednesday, however a Kinzhal ballistic missile and 9 attack drones hit 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 138 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other types," the Air Force said on Telegram.

On the night of May 28 (from 18:30 on May 27), the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area — airspace of Lipetsk region) and 147 attack UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In addition, hits by the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as debris from downed UAVs falling at 6 locations.