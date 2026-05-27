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20:52 27.05.2026

Agreement on providing Ukraine with EUR90 bln may be submitted to parliament for ratification as early as Thursday – MP Zhelezniak

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Agreement on providing Ukraine with EUR90 bln may be submitted to parliament for ratification as early as Thursday – MP Zhelezniak

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) claims that the Verkhovna Rada may consider ratification of the memorandum on providing Ukraine with a EUR90 billion support loan already at its session on Thursday, May 28.

“Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she had signed a memorandum on providing EUR90 billion for Ukraine. Therefore, ratification of the EUR90 billion agreement is urgently being submitted tomorrow, May 28, for a vote in parliament. It should soon appear on the website, the committee will review it in the morning, and then it will be put to a vote,” Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

At present, the corresponding draft law is not available on the Verkhovna Rada website.

As reported, on May 20 Ukraine and the EU completed negotiations on the Memorandum of Understanding regarding macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR8.35 billion within the framework of the EU loan. The document was signed by European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, and the first payment is expected in June.

The macro-financial assistance package for 2026 amounts to EUR8.35 billion, which will be provided together with another EUR8.35 billion under the Ukraine Facility. In total, this will amount to EUR16.7 billion in budget support, while defense assistance will reach EUR28.3 billion. This means that Ukraine is expected to receive EUR45 billion in 2026.

Tags: #parliament #eu #tranche

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