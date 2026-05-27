Zelenskyy on letter to U.S.: accelerating ballistic defense could help make diplomacy work

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had prepared a special letter this week to U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress, and that the letter had already been sent to institutions in Washington on Tuesday.

“It is rare for leaders of another state to address both the President and Congress of the United States of America simultaneously in a letter, but the situation now is such that action must be taken promptly and effectively. It is important that America hear Ukraine. We understand that much global attention is currently focused on the war in Iran. But the war here in Europe must also be stopped – a very bloody war that has already continued for a fifth year at the full-scale level,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.

“And the faster we are able to provide more protection against ballistic missiles, the faster we will be able to make diplomacy work,” the president stressed.

According to him, as long as Russia relies on missiles, its interest in diplomacy is not genuine.

“We must correct this. And we can correct it only together with America. Ukraine is grateful to America for all its support. It will be even more grateful for a dignified peace and guaranteed security. All this is possible if there is sufficient determination,” he concluded.