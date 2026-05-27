Russian ambassador summoned to Belgian Foreign Ministry over Russia’s gross violation of international law

The Russian ambassador in Brussels was summoned to the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday over threats directed at embassies by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot reported.

“I instructed today that the Russian ambassador to Belgium be summoned. Russia’s statement calling on diplomatic personnel and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of planned strikes is unacceptable. Threats against embassies are not diplomacy, but intimidation. And this is a gross violation of international law and the Vienna Convention,” he wrote on X.

Prévot stated that “Belgium is not going anywhere. We remain in Kyiv. We stand with Ukraine. And we will not be intimidated.”

“In this war, there is only one aggressor, and that is Russia. The decision that will end this cycle of escalation is extremely simple: Russia must stop its aggression and begin genuine peace negotiations,” the minister stressed.