One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

A Kherson resident was killed and a mother and her two children were wounded in a shelling of a playground in the Korabelny district of the regional center, Kherson City Military Administration head Yaroslav Shanko said.

"At around 17:30, Russian terrorists attacked the Korabelny district with MLRS. A playground where parents and children were resting was hit. A 36-year-old mother and her two daughters aged 6 and 3 were wounded. They sustained mine-blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the wounded are under medical supervision.

He later reported the death of a man: "According to preliminary information, Russian terrorists killed the father of the family that is currently hospitalized — a mother with two young daughters. A man, whose identity is currently being established, sustained injuries incompatible with life."