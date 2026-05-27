Interfax-Ukraine
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18:58 27.05.2026

One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

1 min read
One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official
Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

A Kherson resident was killed and a mother and her two children were wounded in a shelling of a playground in the Korabelny district of the regional center, Kherson City Military Administration head Yaroslav Shanko said.

"At around 17:30, Russian terrorists attacked the Korabelny district with MLRS. A playground where parents and children were resting was hit. A 36-year-old mother and her two daughters aged 6 and 3 were wounded. They sustained mine-blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the wounded are under medical supervision.

He later reported the death of a man: "According to preliminary information, Russian terrorists killed the father of the family that is currently hospitalized — a mother with two young daughters. A man, whose identity is currently being established, sustained injuries incompatible with life."

Tags: #kherson #russian_attack

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