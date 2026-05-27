Interfax-Ukraine
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18:09 27.05.2026

Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Russia is preparing additional mobilization, with the Russian political leadership tasking itself with increasing its contingent by tens of thousands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a defense meeting.

"We are receiving more and more internal Russian information about preparations for additional mobilization in the aggressor country. This is primarily aimed at compensating for the particularly high losses of the Russian army on the occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia’s political leadership has tasked itself with increasing the occupation contingent. We are talking about at least tens of thousands additionally. We also have data on further mobilization increases — it is for this purpose that Russian authorities have stepped up the issuance of so-called mobilization orders," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Ukraine considers these Russian steps confirmation that "Moscow is not preparing for real diplomacy," and the Ukrainian side is sharing the available data with partners.

In addition, during the meeting, Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and General Staff chief Andriy Hnatov reported on the situation and options for action in the Kharkiv region, primarily in the Kupyansk direction, in the Donetsk region, in the Zaporizhia direction and in southern Ukraine generally.

A report was also given on the use of long-range sanctions, including against facilities of the Russian oil industry located in Tuapse and other Russian regions.

"Russia must end its war, and the world has leverage. We are working at all levels to protect Ukraine and push Russia toward diplomacy," the president said.

Tags: #russian_army #zelenskyy #meeting

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