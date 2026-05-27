Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:30 27.05.2026

Russia attacks three energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region — DTEK

1 min read
Russia attacks three energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region — DTEK

Three energy facilities of the DTEK group in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged in enemy strikes on May 26.

"Fortunately, no employees were injured," the energy holding said on Wednesday.

63 settlements in frontline districts of the region were left without electricity. As soon as it was safe to do so, energy workers began emergency restoration work.

In total, power has been restored to more than 33,000 families in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past two days.

Tags: #dtek #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

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