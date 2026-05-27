Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 11, including children – official

The number of victims from a Russian drone strike in Odesa district has increased to 11 people, including two children head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa district has increased to 11. Eight of them have been hospitalized. Among the victims are six men, three women, and two children aged 11 and 12," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, burns, acoustic trauma, limb injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and acute stress reactions.

Doctors assess the condition of three of the injured as serious.

Medics are providing the victims with all necessary assistance.