Interfax-Ukraine
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16:41 27.05.2026

Health Ministry must revise order on reorganization of Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center – legal expert Kubko

2 min read
Health Ministry must revise order on reorganization of Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center – legal expert Kubko

The Ministry of Health must revise its order on the reorganization of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, otherwise the center may turn to the courts, Doctor of Law and Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Kubko has said.

"If we reorganize in a way that causes certain services to lose their effectiveness, uniqueness, or disappear altogether, this is a direct violation of the law... If approached reasonably, the Ministry of Health should independently revise its order... Alternatively, there is another way — a judicial procedure, under which all aspects of this order will be considered and relevant conclusions will be drawn," Kubko said at a press conference titled "Reorganization or Liquidation: What is Really Happening Around the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

He noted that according to the Civil Code, a state institution cannot be transformed into a state non-profit enterprise. Kubko explained that a state non-profit enterprise is a form of corporate management with a different decision-making process and distribution of finances. According to him, any reorganization in medicine must not result in the liquidation or reduction of medical services.

As noted by the founder of the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Illia Yemets, the reorganization will destroy the institution, which employs highly qualified specialists.

"Who needs this now? There is still time to stop everything," Yemets believes.

In his opinion, the question of whether reorganization is necessary should be decided by specialists.

"As the founder, I wasn't even invited to those meetings where the reorganization issue was decided," Yemets said.

According to him, among the members of the liquidation commission, only one person worked at the Center. "And they will decide our fate! This is unfair," he added.

Tags: #health_ministry #reorganization #cardiology

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