Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 27.05.2026

Zelenskyy sends letters to USA about air defense shortage

2 min read
Zelenskyy sends letters to USA about air defense shortage
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to US President Donald Trump and the US Congress regarding the shortage of air defense systems, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn has said.

"It is true, to the US President and Congress," Lytvyn told journalists on Wednesday.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Zelenskyy had sent an urgent letter to Trump warning of a critical shortage of air defense.

Specifically, according to information from the Kyiv Independent, Zelenskyy sent a letter to US President Donald Trump warning of a deepening deficit of air defense systems in Ukraine, particularly missile defense assets.

"When it comes to air defense against missiles, we rely on our friends," the letter, seen by the Kyiv Independent, reads. "When it comes to defending against ballistic missiles, we rely almost exclusively on the United States."According to an official, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna sent the letter to the White House, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and other members of Congress.

The message also reflects Kyiv’s growing concern regarding difficulties in securing weapons under the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows NATO members to fund the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine.

"The current pace of deliveries through the PURL program is no longer keeping up with the reality of the threat we face," the letter says. "I ask for your help in protecting Ukraine’s skies from Russian missiles."

"I, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, respectfully ask the president and the US Congress to remain engaged," the letter says. "And to help us secure this vital tool of protection against Russian terror — Patriot missiles PAC-3 and additional systems — to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other Russian missile attacks."

Moscow is increasingly combining military escalation with public threats. On May 25, Russia announced plans for another round of massive long-range strikes on Kyiv, calling these attacks a response to a Ukrainian strike in the occupied Luhansk region.

Tags: #zelenskyy #letter #usa

MORE ABOUT

18:09 27.05.2026
Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

15:59 27.05.2026
Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

08:38 27.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Georgia's Independence Day: our nations are united by ancient ties and a shared understanding of the value of freedom

Zelenskyy on Georgia's Independence Day: our nations are united by ancient ties and a shared understanding of the value of freedom

20:42 26.05.2026
Poroshenko after first face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy: Agreed dialogue will become regular

Poroshenko after first face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy: Agreed dialogue will become regular

16:24 26.05.2026
Unrealistic to reach end of Russia's aggression without USA – Sybiha

Unrealistic to reach end of Russia's aggression without USA – Sybiha

14:18 26.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

20:30 25.05.2026
Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable – US Embassy

Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable – US Embassy

20:05 25.05.2026
Ukraine expects new engagements with reps of US president – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects new engagements with reps of US president – Zelenskyy

19:51 25.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

16:19 23.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We are preparing new sanctions decisions of our own, both long-range and legal

Zelenskyy: We are preparing new sanctions decisions of our own, both long-range and legal

HOT NEWS

One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

Russia has tasked itself with increasing occupation contingent by at least tens of thousands - Zelenskyy

Information that Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a 'plant' – advisor

Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked

Umerov discusses negotiation process, Drone Deal in Berlin – spokesperson

LATEST

One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

Ukraine considers no "lightweight" or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka

Russia attacks three energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region — DTEK

Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 11, including children – official

Health Ministry must revise order on reorganization of Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center – legal expert Kubko

Ukraine launching 'logistics lockdown' for Russia, scaling middle-strike capabilities - Fedorov

Education system not ready for implementation of senior specialized school reform - Lubinets

Military implements updated basic training program in 6 AFU training centers

Odesa region casualty count rises to 5 after Russian strike – official

Ivano-Frankivsk City Council officials detained on bribery suspicion – prosecutor general

AD
AD