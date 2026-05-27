Interfax-Ukraine
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15:59 27.05.2026

Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy

1 min read
Magyar's office sets conditions for meeting with Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

The Hungarian government has named the "settlement of the situation regarding the Hungarian minority in Ukraine" as the condition under which Prime Minister Peter Magyar would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A personal meeting between Peter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible if Ukraine fulfills the requirements of the Hungarian side regarding the settlement of the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine," government spokespersons stated during a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by the Hungarian service of Euronews.

According to the spokespersons, technical negotiations are already underway, but a high-level meeting is only possible if progress is achieved in these talks.

As reported, the Hungarian government has mentioned a possible meeting between Magyar and Zelenskyy several times over the past two weeks, and it was noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister suggested Berehove in Zakarpattia as a potential location for the meeting.

Tags: #zelenskyy #meeting #magyar_peter

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