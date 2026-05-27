Ukraine launching 'logistics lockdown' for Russia, scaling middle-strike capabilities - Fedorov

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of a dedicated program, "Logistics Lockdown," to scale middle-strike capabilities and systemically destroy Russia’s capabilities at operational depth, ensuring the enemy no longer feels safe even at great distances from the front lines.

"We are launching a separate ‘Logistics Lockdown’ program to scale middle strikes and systemically destroy Russia’s capabilities at operational depth. Our task is to further increase pressure on Russia in the rear and deprive them of the ability to conduct active assault operations," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine has been gradually seizing the initiative on the front recently. "The price of advancement for Russia is constantly rising. While in October the enemy lost 67 soldiers per 1 square kilometer of advancement, in April it was already 179. Russia is suffering record losses—over 35,000 killed or seriously wounded soldiers every month—and we continue to increase the pace," the Defense Minister emphasized.

According to him, during recent months, the Defense Forces "quadrupled the destruction of enemy logistics, warehouses, equipment, command posts, and supply routes at operational depth. A pattern is already visible in the dashboards: the more Russia’s logistics are destroyed, the fewer assault actions occur on the line of contact."

"One of the key factors in this shift was the strategic decisions regarding the scaling of middle-strike capabilities. Following the disconnection of Starlink for Russia, this became another factor in Ukraine’s technological advantage on the battlefield. Therefore, our task now, as directed by the president, is to maximize the scaling of middle strikes and, in coordination with the military, create a complete logistics lockdown for the enemy," Fedorov stressed.

According to the minister, as part of the program’s first stage, the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, allocated an additional UAH 5 billion directly to the military for the purchase of modern middle-strike assets. "Funds will be received by the most effective brigades and units according to the ePoints (yeBaly) system—teams that specialize in destroying the enemy at operational depth and demonstrate the best results in this specific area. The first units have already received funds, and direct procurement has begun," he wrote.

In parallel, under the second stage of the program, tenders for the centralized purchase of a large batch of middle-strike assets are being launched.

"Open competitions are not just about speed and scaling production. They also mean competition between manufacturers, minimization of corruption risks, transparency, and efficient use of state funds. By this summer, the results of centralized middle-strike procurements will be felt at the front. The enemy will no longer feel safe even at a great distance from the line of combat operations," Fedorov said.