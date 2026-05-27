Military implements updated basic training program in 6 AFU training centers

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A new version of the basic combat training (BCT) program for the Ground Forces, developed based on the experience of the 151st training center — recognized as one of the best in Ukraine — has already been implemented in six training centers, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"The need to constantly adapt to the conditions of modern warfare requires changes in basic combat training (BCT). In particular, the new version of the recruit training program — BCT of the AFU Ground Forces—is aimed at this, developed on the basis of the experience of the 151st training center," the Ministry of Defense stated in a report on its website Wednesday regarding the program changes.

It is noted that the changes are intended to supplement the existing training system. The updated program has already been introduced in six training centers of the Ground Forces. "The main point is a change in the logic of teaching and the introduction of pre-specialized training," the message says.

The Ground Forces BCT program was initiated in the first quarter of 2026. One training company from each of the six training centers was involved in its implementation. The program successfully passed testing and has now been scaled up at those same six centers to include the training battalion level.

Ground Forces BCT lasts 51 days. As in other training centers, it includes marksmanship, tactical, and tactical pre-hospital care (tacmed). Although the list of exercises has remained almost unchanged, the logic of teaching itself has shifted. At its core is preparation for combat operations as part of small tactical groups, as well as the daily practice of key skills until they become automatic. This allows for a solid foundation of knowledge to be laid in a short period.

Training takes place in stages according to the "simple to complex" principle — from zeroing weapons to trench work in pairs. All marksmanship exercises are repeated with gradual increases in difficulty to form proficient skills in handling personal weapons.

Mentorship has become an important element: a commander and an instructor are assigned to each platoon and can be consulted on any issue. This is because true trust is built when a soldier feels that their development is a priority.

Changes in Ground Forces BCT were introduced through the formation of four training courses: an introductory course; a basic individual training course; an advanced individual training course; and a course on actions within small tactical groups.

Theoretical and practical classes are combined as follows: marksmanship training — 25 training days at 3 hours per day; tactical training—31 training days from 3 to 6 hours per day; tacmed — 13 training days from 3 to 4 hours per day (12 hours were added by optimizing outdated exercises).

It is reported that scenario-based tactical pre-hospital care exercises and competitive tactical training exercises have been introduced. Special attention is paid to countering drones. The program includes firing exercises at UAV mock-ups at distances from 25 to 100 meters using standard weapons and pump-action shotguns with changes in firing positions.

Additionally, countering small drones is practiced in "lasertag" systems. Specifically, the 151st Training Center of the Ground Forces developed a system of two-way fire simulation that works on the principle that just as an FPV drone can attack a soldier, a soldier can paralyze the drone upon a hit. This allows for the development of skills in neutralizing Russia’s UAVs.

However, one of the most noticeable features was the introduction of pre-specialized training, which follows three directions. During the basic individual training course, instructors identify the recruits’ aptitudes for specific areas. Those who pass the preliminary selection are given the opportunity during the advanced course to receive pre-specialized training as a rifleman-operator, a rifleman-rescuer, or a small tactical group commander.

It is emphasized that only those who demonstrated the best results in individual training, a talent for the direction, and motivation for learning undergo pre-specialized training. Most recruits follow the general schedule to obtain the MOS-100 "rifleman" designation.

Recommendations for involvement in pre-specialized training are provided to the training company commander no later than one day before the start of the advanced individual training course to allow for the formation of relevant groups.

A rifleman-operator must have a technical mindset. They are taught the basics of working with UAVs and piloting. Subsequently, after professional training, they can apply for positions such as pilot, engineer, or signalman.

A rifleman-rescuer undergoes a tactical medicine course from the ASM level (basic for servicemen without medical education or experience) to the CLS level (pre-medical aid directly on the battlefield and during evacuation).

A small tactical group commander must possess leadership qualities. They are taught planning, commanding, task distribution, and fire management. In effect, the training center produces a candidate with the qualities of a commander following BCT.

An average of 10 training hours is allocated to pre-specialized training. All classes are included in the overall 51-day training process. Each group has its own schedule and set of skills and knowledge defined by the Ground Forces BCT program.

The Ministry of Defense notes that a significant level of material mastery is observed upon completion of the course. According to surveys, cadets rated their proficiency in all training subjects as sufficient or high.