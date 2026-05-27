Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:09 27.05.2026

Odesa region casualty count rises to 5 after Russian strike – official

1 min read
Odesa region casualty count rises to 5 after Russian strike – official

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa region on Wednesday, May 27, has increased to five people, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"The number of victims of the enemy attack on Odesa district has increased to five. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to everyone," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, four victims were reported: two men and two women aged 38 to 65. Two of the victims are in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.

Kiper added that emergency and utility services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime by Russia against the civilian population.

Tags: #odesa_region #russian_attack

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