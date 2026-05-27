More than 40 laws await president's signature – Chesno movement

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More than 40 laws passed by the Verkhovna Rada in various years are awaiting the signature of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Chesno Movement reported.

"The 45 laws that the president still has not signed are documents adopted quite a long time ago and have effectively remained ‘stuck’ in his office ever since. Thus, nine of these laws have remained unsigned since 2025, six since 2024, eleven since 2023, thirteen since 2022, eight since 2021, seven since 2020, and even one since 2019. This concerns the law on electronic forms of communication between citizens and the state, which, according to its authors, has already lost relevance," the Chesno Movement said on its website.

Among the shelved laws are the bill abolishing the seasonal clock change to daylight saving time and urban planning reform bill No. 5655 authored by MP Olena Shuliak of the Servant of the People faction.

According to Chesno, as of the publication date, the president also has two laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada this year awaiting signature: one concerning payment rules for the families of missing military personnel and another aimed at strengthening military intelligence capabilities.

As reported, the procedure for presidential signing of laws is determined by Article 94 of the Constitution of Ukraine. After a law is adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, it is sent to the president of Ukraine. The president has 15 days either to sign the law and officially promulgate it or return it to parliament with substantiated proposals for reconsideration. If the president does not return the law within the established timeframe, it is considered approved and must be signed and promulgated.