Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 27.05.2026

Information that Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a 'plant' – advisor

1 min read
Information that Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a 'plant' – advisor
Photo: Detector Media

Information from The Economist that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a "plant" that has already circulated before, President’s Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn has said.

"This is the same plant that has already been out there. Perhaps people needed to use something as a vehicle for other messages in this text about how everything is supposedly bad. However, at a meeting with the faction, the president just said that it is necessary to focus on the six months until November; that is the timeframe," Lytvyn told reporters on Wednesday.

Information from The Economist was also refuted by an informed source of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"This is untrue," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, The Economist, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, reported that Zelenskyy had allegedly instructed preparations for another 2-3 years of war.

Tags: #order #war

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