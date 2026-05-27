Interfax-Ukraine
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13:09 27.05.2026

Unity Center in Stockholm to open June 15

2 min read
Unity Center in Stockholm to open June 15

The Unity Center (Unity Hub) in Stockholm (Sweden) is planned to open on June 15, becoming the second such center after the one in Berlin (Germany), Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin said.

"For our citizens abroad, it is very important to have a sense of ‘their own.’ And it is precisely the Unity Centers that are becoming those places where one can find their community. There, you can organize your own events and meetings, join activities, and also learn about opportunities available in Ukraine," the press service quoted Uliutin following his participation in the talk show "Home is Better!"

He added that the first Unity Center is already operating in Berlin (Germany), the next is preparing for its opening on June 15 in Stockholm, followed by the Czech Republic, Poland, Spain, and other European countries.

As reported, on January 24, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the creation of the National Unity Agency — a structure that will help implement initiatives for interaction with the Ukrainian community and public organizations in host countries. It was noted that the Agency would later open departments in key host countries, primarily Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and Unity Hubs would be established in the capitals of these countries. Among the functions and capabilities of a Unity Hub are: educational and cultural space, language courses, return consultant, consular services (as an external service), banking services, postal services, economic opportunities coordinator, SE "Document," gatherings of opinion leaders, programs for children and youth, a Ukrainian café, business hub and coworking, and a UA Job Center.

In February 2025, a joint declaration of intent was signed to open the first Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin. Plans include opening such hubs in Munich and Düsseldorf. In March 2025, joint declarations of intent were signed to open Ukrainian Unity Hubs in France and Spain.

In early November 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy reported that Ukrainian Unity Centers would open in Spain (Torrevieja, Alicante province), Germany (Berlin), and the Czech Republic (Prague) in 2025.

Additionally, it was previously noted that Ukraine is interested in opening Unity Centers in Poland (Warsaw), Vienna (Austria), and Sweden (Stockholm).

The first Unity Center for Ukrainians in Europe began operating in Berlin on April 15, offering consultations on returning as well as educational and cultural events.

Tags: #stockholm #unity_hub

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