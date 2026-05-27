Interfax-Ukraine
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12:42 27.05.2026

Representation of democratic Belarus opens in Kyiv - Tsikhanouskaya

1 min read
Representation of democratic Belarus opens in Kyiv - Tsikhanouskaya
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/S.Tsikhanouskaya/

A representation of democratic Belarus has opened in Kyiv, which is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation and mutual support, United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition head Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said.

"Yesterday in Kyiv we officially opened the representation of democratic Belarus in Ukraine. This is an important step toward closer and more systematic cooperation between democratic Belarus and Ukraine," she wrote on X on Wednesday.

Tsikhanouskaya expressed gratitude to "all those who helped establish this representation."

She also stressed that "we must make more effort to support Ukraine: politically and informationally, by cooperating with Ukrainian institutions, supporting Belarusian volunteers and fighters, and helping Belarusians living in Ukraine."

"This representation will make our work more consistent and visible. It will serve as a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation and support. It will help Ukrainians understand who to work with, and Belarusians in Ukraine - where to turn," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Sviatlana Shаtilina was appointed to head the representation, and Tsikhanouskaya wished her success in her work.

"A free Belarus and a free Ukraine are part of one future," she said.

Tags: #representation #democratic_belarus #tsikhanouskaya

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