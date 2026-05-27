Interfax-Ukraine
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12:10 27.05.2026

Occupants attack Pavlohrad, homes and property damaged, no casualties - official

1 min read
Occupants attack Pavlohrad, homes and property damaged, no casualties - official

Russian occupation forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging six homes and setting property on fire at one private residence, with no casualties reported, the regional military administration (RMA) press service said.

"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. Property at a private residence caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Six homes and a garage were damaged. No casualties," the RMA press service said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Tags: #pavlohrad #attack

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