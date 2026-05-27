Energy brigade attacked in Kharkiv region, 2 workers wounded - Energy Ministry

An energy brigade came under attack from an enemy UAV while on duty in the Kharkiv region, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the attack, two workers were wounded. The victims were taken to hospital where medical personnel provided all necessary assistance," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of May 27, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy and Kharkiv regions remain temporarily without electricity due to hostilities and shelling of energy facilities.

In addition, 15 settlements in the Sumy region are without electricity due to bad weather. Repair crews are working to restore power.